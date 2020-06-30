The Payson council voted to move forward to use funds from a Community Development Block Grant to add ramps and rails to town facilities, instead of partnering with Habitat for Humanity to improve individual homes.
In May, the council had heard from James Zorn, the new executive director for Habitat. He had hoped to partner with the town on the CDBG to allow for “aging in place.”
The federal government’s Housing and Urban Development Administration administers the CDBG. The grant helps states, cities and counties provide housing and economic development opportunities for low – to moderate – income residents.
“The goal is to remove barriers for the senior population,” he said by adding shower rails, ramps and other improvements to keep senior citizens at home, rather than putting them in an assisted living facility.
But he recognized, “I know I came in late to the process… It’s kind of timing, by the time you post it’s too late.”
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained the town has partnered with other entities, including Habitat, for this grant before.
“We have used town council monies in partnership with Habitat for Humanity (to cover) building permit fees and that sort of thing,” she said.
The CDBG application cycles around every two years, so DeSchaaf suggested the town work with Habitat on a future CDBG as the council had voted to proceed with public access projects for the grant cycle during a December meeting.
The council had voted to split the $120,000 ask between construction and a consultant to determine the best place for ramps, connecting sidewalks, curb cuts, handrails and other additions that help those with mobility issues.
Zorn asked the town to keep Habitat “in a tickler file.”
Council member Steve Smith, who will leave his seat in December, asked town staff to discuss a partnership with Habitat in the future because “half of our population is senior citizen placed,” he said.
Payson has received a CDBG grant before for housing rehabilitation and emergency home repairs, said Doni Wilbanks, Payson’s planning and development director.
If the town receives the CDBG, Wilbanks hopes construction could begin in October.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
