Ron Acosta would like to take his ATV on the Chaparral Ranch Trail near his house.
But a neighbor has “taken upon himself to block the public access of ATVs to enter the Houston Loop Mesa Trail,” he wrote to the Roundup.
The trail now has a gate locked with a chain. Several large boulders “prevent larger four-wheelers from entering the area,” wrote Acosta.
Acosta also took his complaint to the Town of Payson, since the Chaparral Ranch Trail is part of the Payson Area Trails System managed by the town.
During the Jan. 28 meeting, Public Works Director Sheila DeSchaaf explained the town and the Forest Service have reached out to the person they believed installed the gate and boulders, but there has been no resolution yet.
DeSchaaf explained the history of that trail and its purpose.
“It was plated (around) 1995,” she said. “At that time an easement was dedicated to the town (and) the trail was dedicated for equestrian and hiking.”
But before the land around the trailhead became private, the Forest Service used the Chaparral Ranch Trail as an access road, said DeSchaaf.
After it came under the town’s responsibility, the town continued to allow utility and road access for the Forest Service through an easement.
But signs confused Acosta.
He told the Roundup, “You’ll note that legal markets exist allowing ATVs access (including hiking, biking, horseback riding) to the forest which is part of the Houston Mesa Loop Trail.”
DeSchaaf admitted the signs “are kind of a general ikon — hike, bike, ATV.”
But the current owner has taken “measures” to make the trail non-motorized, said DeSchaaf. Currently, there is no solution to the issue.
Councilor Barbara Underwood had only one question. “They agreed to allow that access (but) just pedestrian and equestrian?”
DeSchaaf said some have taken the gate and boulders as an attempt to limit all access.
She assured the council that was not the intent of the person who installed the barriers.
“If and when we get updated information, we will bring that back as well,” she said to the council.
Seems fairly clear from the info presented that the access blockage was never approved and should be taken down by the town. The property owner must have known, and apparently did know from his actions, about the potential noise when he bought his property. Kind of like moving next to an airport and then demanding no planes use it.
