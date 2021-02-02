State Route 87 was closed for several hours Sunday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash near the East Verde Estates turnoff north of town.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred in the southbound lanes just after 6 p.m. at milepost 260, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
At least one vehicle rolled.
“One person was transported to a Valley hospital and admitted for serious injuries,” said Sgt. Kameron Lee, public information office supervisor with DPS.
The roadway re-opened around 8 p.m. All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The Payson Police Department assisted with traffic control.
There was another accident on SR 87 Sunday.
It happened around 2 p.m. at milepost 275, which is near the State Route 260 junction. No one was injured.
