There was a snarl up on State Route 87 Wednesday night.

Just after 6 p.m., a southbound vehicle reportedly ran a red light at West Bonita Street and T-boned a vehicle turning left, according to Police Chief Ron Tischer.

Firefighters had to extract at least one occupant and one person was airlifted to Scottsdale Osborn while another person was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center.

“Unknown how severe injuries were,” Tischer said. The driver of the vehicle that ran the light was cited.

