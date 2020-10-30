Two Payson Unified School District groundskeepers were injured in a rollover accident last week, creating a crisis for the short-staffed district.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 87 and Malibu Drive on Oct. 23 when two PUSD staff members traveling south on the Beeline Highway in a school vehicle were struck by a vehicle turning left at the Walmart intersection around 1:20 p.m., according to the Payson Police Department.
The PUSD truck rolled.
Kary Klaver, ground maintenance tech II, was the driver, and Tyler Schwartzbauer, the passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Klaver had to be flown to the Valley for surgery, said PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson.
Schwartzbauerr was released from the hospital, but remains out of work with unspecified injuries.
These were the only two staff that provided landscaping for the district including the maintenance of the high school football, baseball and softball fields, the middle school field and the Payson Elementary School grass field.
“We were already down staff in that department,” said Gibson.
This past summer, PUSD received only one application for two groundskeeper positions.
Now both are out for an unspecified length of time.
Yet the district must continue to keep up with landscape maintenance. The grass must be cut, the weeds removed, trees trimmed, and the list goes on, said Gibson.
She’s started to look for solutions and has some ideas, but mostly “it’s really about manpower,” said Gibson.
Brent Bailey, director of facilities, agrees with Gibson. He said he often only has two to three out of the six staff he has hired to fix HVAC units, replace sprinkler systems, fix plumbing, electrical, landscape, paint, construct and maintain just about everything else.
“I have a plumber, electrician and HVAC specialist,” he said of his staff’s specialties.
His other staff include the two groundskeepers and a generalist.
Injury and illness play a large role in reducing his ranks, but this accident hit hard. They’re currently searching for solutions.
“One of the things we have on the table now is to hire an outside company to take over landscaping,” said Gibson.
In the coming weeks, the district hopes to write up parameters for its landscape maintenance needs to take out to bid, but Gibson sees nothing happening with that until mid-November.
Another option: hire more staff, but after the dismal response to this summer’s ad, Gibson doesn’t have much hope in finding a qualified or interested applicant.
Gibson hopes members of the community might consider volunteering to help. She already has former DECA teacher Richard Meyers volunteering at PES.
In a corner called Panther Park, Meyers has removed every weed from every river rock placed as retaining walls for pathways. He’s dug up, cleaned and then will reposition flagstone to make flat areas for picnic tables. He’s taken out dead brush.
“I wish I had pictures of the before,” said Gibson of the overgrown vegetation that choked the little park on school grounds.
Gibson hopes to freshen up the PUSD grounds to make it look fresh, clean and something to be proud of.
“It takes 20 good impressions to make up for one bad first impression,” she said.
But she needs help.
To find out more information or to volunteer, contact the Human Resources Department at 928-472-5877 or HR@pusd10.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!