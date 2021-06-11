Wednesday, June 9, two accidents closed Highway 87 for hours between the Highway 188 turnoff and the Mazatzal Casino delaying traffic for hours in both directions.
The first accident occurred in the northbound lanes at milepost 247 around 2 p.m. on June 9.
DPS reported the driver of a propane truck may have fallen asleep while he was driving toward Phoenix. He then overcorrected which caused the tractor-trailer to roll over. The wreck blocked both northbound lanes. A hazmat crew responded. The driver sustained minor injuries.
Soon after, two cars collided at milepost 236, the junction between Highways 87 and 188.
A helicopter and ambulances arrived, but DPS is unsure of the extent of the drivers’ injuries.
By 4 p.m., ADOT reopened both the 87 and 188 highways in both directions.
