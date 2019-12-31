Recent court rulings have dealt a blow to the Affordable Care Act’s coverage of millions of people, leaving the law in a limbo likely to extend past the upcoming election.
Arizona joined a group of states suing to overturn the act, which cut the percentage of Americans without medical insurance from about 20 percent to about 10 percent.
A Texas judge a year ago declared unconstitutional the act’s requirement people buy medical insurance, which the judge also ruled made the whole act unconstitutional. This month, an appeals court also declared the mandate unconstitutional, but sent the case back to the lower court to reconsider whether that makes the whole law unconstitutional.
The Affordable Care Act’s provisions include a requirement insurance companies cover preexisting conditions and allow young people to remain on their parent’s insurance until the age of 26. The act also paid to expand state Medicaid programs like the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.
The act extended coverage to about 600,000 previously uninsured Arizona residents. Gila County remains especially vulnerable to possible dismemberment of the Affordable Care Act, with more than a quarter of its residents covered by AHCCCS and a higher medically uninsured rate than the state or national average.
Nationally, some 17 million Americans could lose insurance and 50 million coverage for preexisting conditions if the law is eventually over turned.
Congress made repeated efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but ultimately settled for some key changes. Congress eliminated the insurance mandate, cut the budget to advertise the insurance plans and authorized the sale of lower-cost plans that didn’t have to meet all the coverage requirements of the initial plans. However, the effort to “repeal and replace” fell short.
In Gila County, 87.6 percent of residents now have health insurance, which remains just below the state average of 89 percent, according to the 2019 Arizona State Health Assessment.
Three counties have significantly worse rates, including Navajo (85 percent), Apache (77 percent) and Yuma (84 percent).
Five counties have significantly higher coverage than Gila, including Pima (89 percent), Cochise (91 percent), Graham (91 percent), Pinal (90 percent) and Greenlee (92 percent).
However, Gila County relies on AHCCCS more heavily than most other counties, because of a higher poverty rate.
Between 2013 and 2017, the percentage of Arizona residents with insurance rose from 83 percent to 89 percent, which was still slightly lower than the U.S. average of 90 percent in 2017. Arizona remains much more reliant on coverage through programs like Medicare, AHCCCS and the Affordable Care Act, since only 41 percent of Arizona residents get insurance through work compared to 49 percent nationally.
The 2017 figures showed that 21 percent of Arizonans between the ages of 19 and 25 had no insurance. That compares to about 1 percent of those older than 65, who can generally get Medicare.
The lack of insurance in Arizona affects some groups much more seriously, including:
• 27 percent of those without a high school degree
• 23 percent of Native Americans
• 20 percent of Hispanics.
• 8 percent of children, compared to 5 percent nationally
Arizona continues to press for overturning the entire Affordable Care Act, along with a group of 17 other Republican-controlled states. The Trump Administration sided with the states seeking to overturn the law. So a group of 21 Democratic-controlled states have taken on the task of defending the law.
The federal district court judge ruled that the whole act was unconstitutional due to the inclusion of the insurance mandate, which the federal government is no longer enforcing.
On a 2-1 vote this month, a federal appeals court agreed — but only partially. The justices agreed the requirement that people get insurance or pay a fine was unconstitutional. However, the majority sent it back to the district court to provide a fully developed argument for why the whole act was unconstitutional if the mandate is stricken.
That means the lower court will have to make a new ruling before it returns to the appeals court. Only after the appeals court rules can the case go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has narrowly ruled the Affordable Care Act constitutional in other cases. The court has a new lineup now, which could change the outcome. The last time the Supreme Court ruled, the existence of the fine attached to the insurance mandate was a key factor in the ruling, since it involved Congress’ ability to tax.
The ambiguous appellate court ruling means the Affordable Care Act will remain at risk and in limbo at least through the next national election.Research on Impact of Affordable Care Act
Uninsured hospital stays drop:
Hospitals reported a 50 percent drop in the number of uninsured patients shortly after the Affordable Care Act took effect, according to a study by the University of Michigan. In Arizona, hospitals supported a fee paid to the state to cover its costs to expand AHCCCS through the Affordable Care Act, hoping to reduce uncompensated care costs. The state turned a profit on the deal, putting millions into the general fund because the federal government agreed to pay 100 percent of the cost of the AHCCCS expansion to a family income of up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Arizona will drop its expansion if the federal share for the added population drops below 90 percent. The University of Michigan study found that hospital stays by people without insurance dropped 50 percent and stays by people covered by Medicaid rose 20 percent in states like Arizona that expanded their Medicaid programs. Hospital stays by the uninsured remained the same in states that did not expand their programs with the federal money.
Uninsured adults decline:
States that expanded their Medicaid programs reported a big increase in the number of low-income adults with coverage and a resulting increase in the treatment of chronic health conditions, according to a University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers documented a 7 percent increase in health insurance, an 11 percent increase in Medicaid coverage, a 7 percent increase in quality of coverage, a 7 percent increase in visits to general practitioners and a 6 percent increase in diabetes and cholesterol diagnoses compared to states that didn’t expand their programs.
