A year after the current council fired Town Manager LaRon Garrett, Payson still hasn’t hired a replacement — but that could change in the next two weeks.
Three candidates meet with the council this week, including Shawn Henessee and Troy Smith and acting Payson Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf.
Henessee currently serves as the county manager in Clark County Washington. He lives in Vancouver, Wash. He has served as both a county and city manager, as well as a lobbyist.
Troy Smith is the deputy town manager for Parker, Colo. He has been in that position since 2016.
DeSchaaf started as a dispatcher for the Town of Payson, then moved into Community Development rising to assistant town manager and planning and development director. She has held the position of acting town manager for the past year.
Councilor Barbara Underwood said they might have hired a replacement sooner, but the pandemic and the Bush Fire delayed the hiring process.
The council had scheduled executive sessions in early July to narrow the field of candidates, but the Bush Fire canceled those interviews.
The council then picked up the process on Aug. 6 with an executive session that resulted in candidates moving on to interviews Wednesday, said Underwood.
Underwood said the candidates arrived on Aug. 19 and took a tour of town hall and the surrounding area, then attended what she described as staff round tables.
“As an example with the water department, the candidate will meet with Tanner Henry and his staff,” said Underwood.
After the roundtable interview, department heads would report to the council on how their staff felt about different candidates.
The new town manager will primarily work with the 10 department heads to manage the 173 full-time employees.
The council then met at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 to go over contract negotiations with the finalist.
Underwood said the council would not announce the finalist until negotiations firm up because the first candidate the council picks could decide they do not want the job. The council would then move on to the second choice.
Underwood hopes the process will end well.
“I’m looking for the best candidate to fill the role,” she said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey did not respond to a request for comment.
