After years of neglect and several recent accidents, North Vista Road residents are fed up.
North Vista takes drivers up to the Country Club Vista area of Payson, a development west of the airport. The town calls North Vista a “minor arterial roadway,” however, it is used by residents, trucks headed to the industrial park and service trucks from the sanitary district bringing waste to the Waste Management refuse station on Airport Road.
The sharp curves, narrow roadways and poor visibility at intersections cause near accidents. Currently, North Vista ends in a sharp curve that forces drivers to take two turns to get onto Lema Drive. Lema is a tiny street that connects West Palmer Drive to Airport Road, allowing drivers to reach the airport or town.
According to a letter signed by 58 residents and sent to the council, in September of last year a drunk driver crashed in front of one house along the route, but residents claimed accidents happen all the time. A few months earlier, a driver hit a central mailbox.
“Sometime(s) the accidents are hit and run, some are due to drunkenness, most often speeding and inattention plays a role and sometimes, the turn is just plain missed,” they wrote in their letter to the council.
Besides that, residents note oversized vehicles such as garbage and delivery trucks must negotiate the complicated intersection of roads with “minimal roadway pavement widths.”
“It was not designed for what is it being used as,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director to the council.
The town has long had plans to fix this road, but many factors have delayed the project, including a major drainage and a Forest Service land swap. Due to the letter, the street department asked the council to consider setting aside $96,000 to put in additional signs, widen and clarify the curves until they can complete a permanent solution.
“This subdivision was put in in 1959,” said DeSchaaf. “Between that time and 2004, the area was a social trail (on public land). It went across Vista and out to Airport. When the Montezuma (development) land exchanged ... a wash crossing could be constructed.”
Already the town has an area laid out to extend North Vista Road to connect with West Palmer/Airport Road and the landowner agrees the intersection must go in.
But that will take time and money, said DeSchaaf.
“What do we think the cost will be to build that road?” asked Councilor Jim Ferris.
“I would ballpark that at $1 million,” replied DeSchaaf.
Ferris gasped. “What?” he said.
DeSchaaf explained controlling the water is the largest ticket item. Town code requires a culvert to carry the 10-year and the 100-year water flow, which means water may only cover the road by 1-foot at the worst.
“This requires a little bit more engineering,” she said.
Anyone who has seen the water flow in the wash by Airport Road can understand why some call it Payson’s other river. The drainage removes water dumped from the houses in the development. It will take engineering to handle all the flow, keep houses down hill safe and the intersection from washing away.
For now, the town’s engineering department has suggestions on how to increase safety by adding signs, widening the road and building curbs. DeSchaaf asked the council to set aside $96,000 in the upcoming budget to pay for these upgrades.
The council will have a work study meeting on the budget on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to discuss the 2022/23 budget. Interested residents may attend through Zoom on the phone. The meeting starts at 3 p.m.
Call town hall for more information at 928-474-5242.
