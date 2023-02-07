crowd shot bobby telling origin story

Bobby Davis, mayor of Star Valley and former Roundup sales manager, tells the crowd of 700 Rim Country business owners the story of how the Best of the Rim all started. It’s been two years since the Best of the Rim celebrated local businesses at an in-person event.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

After a two-year pandemic pause, 700 local business folks were ready to party at the Payson Roundup’s 2023 Best of the Rim.

Some shops closed early so the owners could attend.

