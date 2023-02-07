After a two-year pandemic pause, 700 local business folks were ready to party at the Payson Roundup’s 2023 Best of the Rim.
Some shops closed early so the owners could attend.
Owners and their staff dressed up in matching shirts or put on the bling to sit at tables to nosh, catch up, and enjoy.
“It’s a great networking and social event,” said Maia Crespin, the director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a chance to catch up and you get to feature your business.”
The Mazatzal Casino ballroom had tables set up throughout the ballroom and into the bar. In the back room, a groaning table full of mini sandwiches, meatballs, crudités, and dip kept tummies full.
Crespin and Debi LaBonte, a chamber ambassador and Roundup salesperson, emceed the event. The two played off each other, making witty and insightful comments about the numerous business owners they each know.
The mayors of Star Valley and Payson, Bobby Davis and Chris Higgins, welcomed all the business owners who keep the towns running through the sales tax they generate.
“I remember when (former Roundup publisher) John Naughton and I started this event,” said Davis to the crowd.
Davis was the Roundup’s sales manager more than a decade ago when he and Naughton whipped up the Best Of banquet to celebrate businesses. Community members voted off a list in the newspaper, now it’s all done online.
The event has developed into a celebration of the people that run the small, medium, and large business in Payson, Pine, Strawberry, and Tonto Basin.
The two mayors have been up on the stage before. Six years ago, the two were new council members at the start of their political careers.
“I told Bobby we’ll be back as mayors – and here we are,” said Higgins, right before he and Davis both won as town council members of the year.
Higgins knows how hard it is to run a business in Rim Country. He currently runs the KRIM radio station and ran Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee before the pandemic shut it down.
“It takes a lot to keep a business going,” he said.
Davis called the event “outstanding.”
“It brings businesses together to celebrate other businesses. It builds camaraderie amongst the businesses in town,” he said.
This year, there were 40,000 votes for 113 categories, said Crespin. Categories included the best restaurant and bar, best antiques, best real estate agency, best trash service and cell service.
New categories included the best business in Tonto Basin and the best winery/brewery.
Unlike in years past, the event went quickly as the Roundup changed its process to reduce the duration of the event. Winners will be announced in the paper and in a special magazine publication.
The event started at 4 p.m. and by 5:30 p.m., Cassie Hendricks of Forest Properties, knew her brokerage firm was the winner of the best overall business in Rim Country. When asked why she thought her brokerage firm won, Hendricks credited her agents for the success.
“Our agents create great relationships with our clients,” she said.
Forest Properties helped to manage the land swap with the U.S. Forest Service, that now houses the gated golf communities of Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club.
“We had our 50th anniversary in April,” said Hendricks, president and CEO.
The brokerage now has 10 offices throughout the state with 55 agents.
“It was so wonderful to have the Best of the Rim celebration in person this year after two years of celebrating remotely,” said Roundup General Manager Ann Fowler. “Thank you to all of the Payson Roundup readers who voted for their favorite businesses and people. I appreciate the hard work of the Roundup team, the energy of Maia Crespin and Debi LaBonte and the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino for making this fun event happen. We are looking forward to even more voter participation in 2024!”
BEST OF RIM WINNERS
A 2 Beeline Auto Glass - Best Auto Glass Business
Algan Electric - Electric Repair Service
Alisha, Midtown Yard - Bartender
All Stages Carpet Care - Carpet Cleaning Company
Ashlee Johns - Accountant
Austin Babineau/Safeway - Pharmacist
Autozone - Automotive Parts Store
AZ Wildflower & Gifts - Florist
Aztec Alarms - Security & Surveillance
Back to Basics - Alternative Health Store
Backwoods Bar & Grill - Overall Restaurant, Burger, Happy Hour, Lunch, Pizza, Wings, Customer Service Small Business
Bandits - Pine/Strawberry Business
Banner Payson Medical Center - Medical Facility
Banner Physical Therapy - Trevor Chitwood
Bashas’ - Donuts
Beeline Bus - Transportation
Beverage Place - Liquor Store
Bodywork by Victoria & Rudy - Massage Therapist
Bow Tie Roofing - Roofing Company
Brian Gabbert - Chiropractor
Buffalo Bar & Grill - Fish Fry,
Butcher Hook - Tonto Basin Business
Cassandra Derocher - Insurance Agent
Chapman Automotive - Auto Dealership
Chipotle Grill - Fast Food
Chris Higgins - Payson Councilor 2022
Christian Risser - Eye Doctor
Colorz Salon - Hair Salon
Copper State Credit Union - Bank/Credit Union
Crosswinds - Breakfast
Delicious Cafe - Coffee
Diamond J Veterinary Clinic - Veterinary Clinic
Diamond Point Shadows - Fine Dining
Dr. Kristin Wade - Dentist
El Rancho - Margarita
Explore the Attic - Art Gallery
Father & Sons Window Cleaning - Window Cleaning
Forest Properties - Real Estate Agency, Payson Business, Rim Country Business Overall
Friendly Pest Control - Pest Control
Gila Hogs - Catering Company
Go AZ Payson/4 Seasons Motorsports - ATV/Motorcycle Shop
Griffin’s Propane - Propane Service
High Country Family Care - Doctor’s Office
Hospice Compassus - Hospice
Hospitality Wireless - Internet Service Provider
Humane Society of Central AZ - Nonprofit
Humane Society Resale Store - Antiques & Collectibles and Thrift Store
J Pratt Heating & Cooling - Heating & Cooling Company
Johnny Vela - DJ
Juliedon Petersen - Hair Stylist
Keith Family Flooring - Flooring Company
Kevin Dick - Financial Advisor
KFB Painting – Painter
KMOG - Radio Station
La Sierra - Mexican Food
Lacey’s Dog Gone Grooming - Pet Grooming
Lamplighter RV Resort - RV Park
Lara Pelto - Restaurant Server
Lowery’s Windows & Doors - Window & Door Store
Lyman Ranches - Meat Retailer
Majestic Mountain Inn - Hotel/Motel
Majestic Rim Retirement - Independent Adult Living
Marybakesalot - Bakery
Matt Roberson - Plumber
Mattress Experts & More - Mattress
Maverik - Gas/Convenience Store
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino - Customer Service Large Business
Mid-State Diesel - Automotive Repair Shop
Midtown Yard - Bar, Star Valley Business
On the Road Again - RV Repair
Paul’s ACE Hardware - Hardware Store
Payson Chevron Rim Wash - Auto Detailing, Car Wash
Payson Christian School - School
Payson Dermatology & MOHS - Dermatology
Payson Jewelry & Coin - Jewelry Store
Payson Paint & Supply - Paint Store
Payson Pro Rodeo - Athletic, Local Event
Payson Tire & Automotive - Tire Store
Payson Wireless - Cell Phone Store
Plant Fair - Nursery
Powell Place - Assisted Living Facility
Quality Movers - Moving Company
Quigtone Music - Music Store
Rachel Armstrong - Pediatrician
Rim Country BBQ - Ribs, BBQ
Rim Country Guns - Gun Store
Rim Country Health - Rehabilitation Care Facility
RoadRunner Rubbish - Rubbish Removal
Rosati’s Pizza - Italian Food
Roud’s Fine Furnishings - Best Furniture Store
Rytek Security Locksmith - Locksmith
Safeway - Grocery Store
Smart Systems Inc. - Computer Repair Service
Sol Deville - Local Band
Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts - Gift Shop, Dessert
Tamara Lee Ulmer - Real Estate Broker, Business Person Overall
THAT Brewery - Brewery
Tied - Adams Family Landscaping/U-Turn for Christ - Landscaping
Tied - Belle McDaniel/Bobby Davis - Star Valley Councilor 2022
Tied - Vega’s Barber Shop/Annie’s Hometown Haircuts - Barber Shop
Tied - Wrangler Plumbing/Payson Plumbing Solutions Tiffany McDaniel - Realtor, Salesperson
Tito Vega - Barber
Tonto Apache Gym - Health & Fitness Club
W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar - Asian Restaurant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!