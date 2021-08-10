Some 500,000 gallons of water rushed into the American Gulch Thursday morning, but it wasn’t because of a monsoon storm.
An aging main water line cracked sometime around 1:30 a.m. That is when the Payson Police Department notified water operators of the break at 617 W. Main St.
“The Police Department graciously posted a notice of the leak on their Facebook page to notify customers because our offices had not yet opened,” said Tanner Henry, the town’s water superintendent.
It is the second water break on Main Street this year and the 33rd waterline break in town for the year.
Crews had the line shut down by 3:30 a.m. and by that time, about 500,000 gallons had flowed onto Main Street and into the American Gulch.
Crews dug down and found the 12-inch diameter PVC pipe had been squeezed into an oblong shape. This was caused by years of continual compaction from the street traffic above. The pipe was also sitting on solid rock.
The pipe was installed around 1984 with the best methods at the time but at lesser construction requirements and pressure rating than current standards.
“This caused the PVC pipe to crack and split along the full length of the pipe section and blow a piece out of the sidewall,” Henry said. “The current standard service life of PVC pipe is expected to be approximately 50 years if it has the proper pressure rating and the pipe is installed with proper construction techniques. In this case, it is not entirely surprising that the pipe remained intact for ‘only’ 37 years due to the conditions observed.”
The pipe was replaced and water was restored to all but one customer by 7 a.m. The last customer was back on around 8:15 a.m.
“After a quick breakfast burrito to re-energize, the crew conducted cleanup activities and left the site around 11 a.m.” Henry said.
The water pipes running throughout Payson vary in age, with some installed 75 years ago.
With the C.C. Cragin Project finished, the water department has shifted focus and is in the process of replacing old water mains.
Two projects are currently in engineering, with many more on the to do list. Field construction of the first project is expected to begin this fall.
The Main Street waterline is near the top of the list to begin replacement but has not started engineering design yet.
“By comparison with others on the list, this line will be a very expensive replacement due to its size, location, and criticality to the system,” he said.
So far for 2021, there have been 33 waterline break repairs, two on Main Street.
Since 2018, there have been nine waterline breaks on Main Street.
“Line breaks happen all over town, especially in older neighborhoods, but they are certainly more dramatic in Main Street simply because it is a major arterial waterline in an arterial street with lots of traffic,” he said.
