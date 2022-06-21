Members of the Airport Commission and other airport users spoke out to the Payson council during the June 9 meeting on proposed fee increases.
Seven speakers had a lot to say on airport fees that haven’t increased in a decade. But as Jim Hunt, the Airport Commission president said, “Frankly, for many years, the airport infrastructure didn’t support fee increases.”
The Payson Airport has struggled to break even for years, but many of the speakers said that’s typical for small airports.
“There is no public airport in the world that pays for itself,” said Dale Mueller, an airport commissioner. “It is a community service.”
For a while, a group of pilots and plane owners ran a private organization that oversaw management of the airport but gave control of the airport back to the town when they realized the town had more funding options than they did. The town collects taxes, which provides it with deeper pockets to fill in budget deficits. As a town, it has more credibility to apply for grants. In fact, Hunt thanked the town for the grants it has found and used to upgrade the airport for the past decade.
“I have to give credit to the town and the staff for the FAA grants for grants that have improved the airport into frankly one of the best in the state,” he said.
But the proposed fees have the commission and other airport users all abuzz — mostly because the Airport Commission created a solution after many meetings, but town staff didn’t use that in its recommendation to the council.
“The fees that have been proposed vary from 24% to 66%. That’s not fair,” said Margie Oldenkamp. She provides fuel at the airport.
Oldenkamp doesn’t oppose increasing fees. She, like the other speakers, just said the increase was too fast.
“I personally have come to the town for over 10 years complaining about the fact that they did not raise the fee,” she said. “I’m sorry to say, but in my opinion, it’s a dereliction of duty for town management that they didn’t raise the rental fees when they should have. Like the leases said, it’s not the fault of the tenant. It is that the town has not done their job.”
Steve Vaught, a 30-year airport user and renter, had never seen a fee increase more than 6% in all the decades he’s used the Payson Airport.
“These proposed fee increases … are well out of line and well above customary fees,” he said.
Payson has proposed increasing fees from 66% to 24% for parking and storing planes or accessing the airport through gates.
The Airport Commission had suggested a more phased in approach to increasing fees, rather than making such an extreme jump in one year.
Hunt reminded the council some folks have an inexpensive plane as a hobby and just don’t have a lot of disposable income to handle huge fee increases all at once.
“A 67% increase to anybody in a year is a lot,” said Hunt. “I hope you’ll consider a recommended fee structure (created by the Airport Commission). It phases things in over a couple of years.”
Town Manager Troy Smith worked to soothe the speakers by explaining the staff report was not meant to create division.
“The town code requires that the Airport Commission make a recommendation to the council about fees … staff does not make a recommendation to council,” he said.
Instead, staff sought to help the Airport Commission make the case for increased fees by pulling together a report that compared with other small Arizona airports and their fees to Payson’s.
“They got that data as administrative support of the commission,” said Smith. “That was never intended to create an adversarial situation.”
Of the five council members present at the meeting, they agreed to request staff change its airport fee recommendations to be more in line with the commission’s findings and bring back the new schedule for the June 23 meeting. At that time, the council will vote to approve the fee schedule as part of the 2022-23 budget.
(3) comments
finally the council get's it right, take the money from people who can afford those fees, if they can keep a plane going at a minimum of $180/hr operating costs they can afford to pay the town of Payson it's due.........................tax away Payson Town council, but only the tax the rich!
I didn't see a fee list so I looked it up. Fees start at $30. That is super super cheap. I think that a 60% will be fine.
https://www.paysonaz.gov/departments/airport/tie-down-fees-hangar-wait-list
The airport desperately needs more hangars and some covered airplane parking. There is a multi-year waiting lists for hangars, and no covered spots at all, unlike most towns' airports. Having the ability to protect planes will draw more people to move to Payson who own planes or want to own planes, thus providing more income to Payson.
