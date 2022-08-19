Another section of the American Gulch is set to be improved.
With property owners on board, the town finally has the green light to channelize the gulch from South Westerly Road to South McLane Road.
At the Aug. 11 council meeting, the council approved a Memorandum of Understanding for engineering services.
If you drive around the Sawmill Theatres and look west, you’ll see that the town has channelized the gulch from the Sawmill Crossing to Westerly.
The goal is to improve it all the way to Green Valley Park with shops, housing and a linear park eventually added.
The gulch is an ephemeral wash that runs east to west and serves as a significant drainage along Main Street.
“Over the past two decades, the town has implemented several enhancements of the wash in the areas west of Highway 87, including channelization to reduce the floodplain extent, construction of urban trails alongside the wash, and development of parks and urban lakes along the corridor,” according to Sheila DeSchaaf.
Messinger Mortuary and the Town of Payson were the primary partners in that district.
In August 2019, the town worked with the property owners of four parcels to craft a development agreement in furtherance of the American Gulch Linear Park master plan concept.
The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2020.
In accordance with this MOU, the council approved $25,000 to fund a contract with Natural Channel Design to conduct the study. In exchange, the property owners are committed to dedicate the land necessary to channelize the American Gulch along these parcels.
With adoption of the 2022-2023 budget, the council approved up to $225,000 to continue channelization of the American Gulch from Westerly to McLane.
The town will next get engineering services.
The property owners have agreed to dedicate the land necessary to complete the improvements and to work with the town to seek funding sources for subsequent construction costs.
The feasibility study published in June 2020 came with two design concepts, one with a channel and a lake, and one with a channel only. They decided that the option without the lake was best as it left land open for possible workforce housing.
The Matus Olive Henry family, which owns the property toward the center of the channel, said they dedicated the land needed to channel the Gulch as it was their mother’s dying wish to help use the land to help the town in some way.
DeSchaaf said one of the area’s greatest needs is housing, so this is a way to honor her legacy and help the town.
Everyone involved in the project agreed it was a long time coming, but they are hopeful it would result in something positive for the town.
Councilor Scott Nossek thanked the landowners for seeing the vision and getting on board.
Councilor Jim Ferris said he thought it was a great idea and concept.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins applauded them for their perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!