Do you have a garage full of “rusty gold”? Or a storage unit full of treasures just waiting to be picked through?
If so, you could appear on the History Channel’s “American Pickers.”
The show, hosted by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, is coming back to Arizona in February and is looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.
“Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too — something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story,” said Maggie Kissinger, casting associate with Cineflix. “Also, please note that Mike and Frank only pick private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.”
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel.
The hit show follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
“American Pickers” is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. You can also visit GotAPick on Facebook.
