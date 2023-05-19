Over the past few weeks I've talked about six aircraft crashes I saw during my years in the Air Force, pointing out that the very first one of them changed my focus from the crashed aircraft to its human occupants.
Last week I mentioned that there was one aircraft crash which got my attention, but neither I nor anyone else got to see it except for those on the plane itself. However, I want to tell you about it because I want to mention someone who died in that crash, someone I'm sure you will find to be – as I did – a very special human being.
As I mentioned last week, while working as the Border Clearance NCO in the air terminal at Travis Air Force Base in California my knowledge of how messy things were in parts of Asia led me to avoid a nasty international incident by turning eight civilians around, and sending them to the country they wanted to go to by a different route than the one their orders called for. As a reward for that, a high ranking friend up in headquarters wangled me a transfer to Utah, a place which I had always wanted to see because I was very well aware of the history of the fine people who live there.
When I arrived at Hill AFB, not far north of Salt Lake City, I was delighted to find that my assignment was not in my secondary field of Air Passenger and Operations Specialist, but in my primary field, Education and Training.
So, there we were: Lolly, I, and our three-year-old first son, David; and my job was to run the training program for the 28th Logistic Support Squadron, which maintained and operated C-124 Globemaster aircraft that flew cargo and passenger missions all over the Far East. It was a good job, and an important one.
Why? Well, the answer may surprise you.
You see, the USAF is faced with a highly unusual task. Unlike civilian organizations which maintain and operate complex aircraft, hiring men with expert knowledge, paying them well, and keeping them at work for their entire working lives, the Air Force is faced with the difficult task of enlisting young men, sending them to schools to learn the basics of highly technical duties, training them on the job to the expert level on those duties; and watching a considerable percentage of them return to civilian life, where they are hired by civilian companies and paid high wages for what the Air Force taught them.
I tell you, unless you have been in the Air Force, and seen the constant, never-ending turnover of technicians, you cannot imagine how immense it is. But what can the Air Force do about it? It can't very well force men sign up for life, can it? No! Four years is it! Maybe six. And even if most of the time in those four years have been spent in training, a man is free to return to civilian life any time after them.
The result? A training program that never ends.
Which means that anywhere, and at any time, any man selected to run a portion of an Air Force training program should be "one of the best."
Next week: Meet a young First Lieutenant navigator named Gordon Clegg Crandall, who was not just "one of the best," but was beyond a doubt THE finest individual I have ever met in all my 91 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!