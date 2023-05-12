Over the past few weeks I’ve been talking about the six aircraft crashes I saw during my years in the Air Force. The very first one of them changed my focus from crashed aircraft to their human contents.
There was one other crash, however, which got my attention even more than those I actually saw. In fact, it was one that no one saw, and I saved it for last because of someone who died in that crash, someone I’m sure you will find to be – as I did – a very special human being.
First, however, let’s talk about something happier. I was stationed at Travis AFB in 1961 after returning to the United States with my wonderful bride, Loretta, and our firstborn, David. My assignment, however, was not in my primary field as a training NCO; it was in the air terminal in my secondary field: Air Passenger and Operations specialist.
I had a Top Secret clearance, and was knowledgeable about certain very special overseas travel requirements, so I was assigned to the Border Clearance Counter of the terminal, where I checked passports, shot records, and the diplomatic eligibility of passengers headed for duty anywhere in the Pacific or Asian regions.
Most of the time my duties were simple and pleasant. I just checked a few things, smiled, and said, “Enjoy your trip.” On occasion someone had to be sent down the hall to get a shot, but even that was fairly rare, so I enjoyed doing my job.
There was, however, one time where an eight member group of civilian Army employees had traveled all the way across the nation from the east coast to catch an Air Force flight to a nation in Asia; and I had to tell them that they would have to go all the way back across the country, and fly the Atlantic route to get where they were going.
That was bad enough, but they had no secret clearances, so I couldn’t tell them why they had to do that. All I could do was tell them that their Army rep down hall would explain it.
That would have been fine except for the fact that the dopey Army major down the hall also lacked a secret clearance, and so was not familiar with the Classified Border Clearance Manual. So, mad as hell because I couldn’t legally tell him why his people had to travel back to the East Coast, he started yelling at me and creating such a disturbance that I was forced to warn him that I would call the Air Police and have him removed. After that, I strolled down to the Terminal Commander’s office, told the Commander what all the yelling was about, and let him take care of the major’s personal problem.
So why couldn’t those civilians follow their orders? Well, the treaty which Nation A had signed with the U.S. only allowed our military aircraft to use its airports when transporting military passengers to Nation B. If I hadn’t stopped those eight civilians they would have ended up in prison in Nation A, thereby creating a nasty international incident.
Happily enough, a high ranking friend up in headquarters called me to compliment me on avoiding that nasty incident; and asked me if I had been rewarded for doing it.
My answer? “No, but I would love it if you could get me transferred to Utah as a reward. It’s a place I’ve always wanted to be stationed.”
