Sleigh bells ring, are you listenin’?
In the lane, snow is glistenin’,
A beautiful sight,
We’re happy tonight,
Walkin’ in a winter wonderland!
Patton, the 16-year-old Clydesdale, perked up his ears.
He started lifting his feet higher and leaned eagerly into the harness of the vintage carriage, all decked out to give Green Valley Park a dash of Christmas cheer.
Was Patton getting the holiday spirit?
Not necessarily.
“He sees his girlfriend, Murtle,” said David DeVoe, who hitches Patton to his Quebec-built carriage at Christmas time to offer joy rides around the park.
Murtle is a Percheron/quarter horse mix owned by Audra Bailey, a good friend and neighbor of the DeVoes.
“Patton would like to trot; you guys OK with that?” DeVoe asked his three passengers sitting in the back of the carriage on soft leather seats.
His son Kyle, now with his own house in the Valley, sat with DeVoe in the driver’s seat. He always approves of going faster, said DeVoe.
“Sure!” said DeVoe’s mother Lynn and her neighbor Angela Abel.
The two live in the same neighborhood and walk their dogs every morning at 6:30 a.m. to watch the sunrise. Now they shared a laugh riding in the carriage along the roads near Green Valley Lake. Dog walkers called out “Merry Christmas! What a beautiful horse.”
Very Christmasy, they concluded.
David’s wife, Jill, is a landscape architect. She not only decked out the carriage and Patton, but she also covered their home in Christmas decorations worthy of a magazine cover.
“I love this time of year,” she said as she watched her neighbor Bailey’s carriage drive off with another group of riders. Bailey has a lighter carriage that shows off Murtle’s white coat. Patton has a black carriage. He’s a beautiful red-brown horse with black on his mane and tail.
The two friends have given these festive carriage rides before Christmas to friends and family for six years.
“We only missed one year during the pandemic,” said David.
They could barely contain their excitement and joy at returning this year. Neither could the horses.
“They love showing off,” said David.
When little Jameson Morris reached out to pet Patton’s winter-shaggy neck, Patton arched so he could get a better scratch.
“Isn’t he a nice horse?” asked Jameson’s father, R.J.
Jameson giggled and buried his head in his father’s neck. He’d had enough, but was proud to have petted such a large creature.
Out on the street, Patton soon caught up with Murtle. He trotted briskly downhill, remembering his stallion days. But once the path started uphill — he slowed down.
“He’s had a long day,” said David.
Age is cruel — no matter the species.
Murtle came prancing along behind — her sleigh bells jingling.
Gotta love a pretty filly with her bells all a jingle.
Patton and Murtle came to rest in the parking lot — standing alongside one another, tails flicking.
Baily and the DeVoes decided it was time to take the horses home after working hard for several hours, giving the gift of holiday cheer to Rim Country residents.
“Thank you for coming out,” said David and Jill to the crowd of friends. “Merry Christmas!”
Patton looked back over his shoulder, then over at Murtle.
She shook her shoulders — jingling her sleigh bells.
That’s 1,000 pounds of sexy.
And you know — you don’t really need snow.
Long as you’ve got love, a downhill trot, and some sleigh bells ringing.
’Cause we’re happy tonight — walkin’ in a winter wonderland.
