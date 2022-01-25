It is only January and eight candidates have already filed their statement of intent to run for either mayor or one of three open council seats in the Aug. 2 Payson primary.
Incumbent Jim Ferris is running for council along with Darlene Younker, Stephen Otto, Tina McAllister-Smith, Ralph Townsend and Michael Heather.
Current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins has indicated he will run for mayor along with Karla Townsend.
The council seats up for election are currently held by Ferris, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Higgins.
The Roundup requested copies of the candidate’s statements of intent, which the town made available earlier this month.
This form requires a candidate to announce the office they seek in which election, then provide their name, residential address, phone number and email address. The candidate then signs and dates the form.
Younker is a member of the fuels mitigation board that created a Firewise code adopted by the town in 2019 after decades of effort. She will run for council.
Otto was most recently in the news after he was removed from the Parks and Recreation Commission for an incident with town staff at Taylor Pool in mid-December.
McAllister-Smith is the publisher of the Rim Country Living magazine through Best Version Media and wife of former council member Steve Smith.
Ralph Townsend, running for council and Karla Townsend, running for mayor, live at the same address.
Heather regularly makes comments on the Roundup’s website but has no other strong social media presence. He is still deciding on whether he will run for mayor or a seat on the council. Town staff says he has until March 4 to make a choice.
Higgins will run for mayor. If Higgins loses this election, he will no longer have a seat on the council.
“So, someone else running for council will get the seat Chris held,” said Tracie Bailey, town clerk.
Yet to file for re-election are current Mayor Tom Morrissey and Tubbs-Avakian.
Any interested candidates still have time to pick up a packet. They are due back by 5 p.m. on April 4 at town hall.
