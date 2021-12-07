It’s that time of year again — time to be an angel to someone in need.

The Edward Jones office at 411 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B, is hosting an Angel Tree. This year the staff is sponsoring Meals on Wheels, Gila County Aging, Time Out and Payson Community Kids.

Come by the office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to pick up a tag. Gifts need to be returned by Friday, Dec. 17.

Angel Project Toy Drive

Angel Alatriz, 16, is collecting toys, clothes and blankets for the less fortunate children and seniors in the community. This is the 12th year the young man has made this special effort for others.

Angel Trees are at Pizza Hut, Back to Basics, Serendipity, Pizza Factory, and Fancy Finds. Donation boxes are at Serendipity, Pizza Factory, PostNet, and Bob’s Western Wear.

The last day to donate is Saturday, Dec. 18. For details, call Leticia Alatriz, Angel’s mother, at 480-322-2743.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.