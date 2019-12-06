I have referenced my Uncle Bud in several articles. I became a fly fisherman because of him.
Although my experiences and the stories about him occurred mostly in Pennsylvania, the fishing waters in the stories are very similar to Rim Country.
I plan to share some of my favorite Uncle Bud stories from my childhood and relate them to Rim Country fishing and how his advice still influences me today.
My first experience with fly-fishing was in my Uncle Bud’s backyard when I was about 10 years old. I had expected that my first lesson would be on Mill Creek, but he knew that a backyard was much more forgiving for a new fly caster.
I had seen the beautiful casts he made on the open sections of Mill Creek, and he laid out several in his backyard to show me what I was aiming for in these lessons.
He wanted me to watch his back casts in particular, and see how they rolled out in a 45-degree angle above and behind his head. He emphasized the importance of not letting them fall down. If they did, bad things would happen on the forward cast.
He then told me to sit down in the yard and make my first casts. You really learn quickly to keep your back casts up if you are sitting on the ground.
After relative competency in the seated position, he had me stand and cast for a while, and then moved me so that I had to contend with trees.
He also gave me a fly-fishing book called “Modern Fly Casting” by John Alden Knight published in 1942 that I still have on my bookshelf. It was a book that I hardly put down in those first few months of learning to fly cast.
Lessons learned:
• Always keep your back cast up.
• Only bad things can happen while your fly is in the air, so get it on the water as soon as possible.
• Certain situations call for different casts. Improvise and be creative.
Now more than 50 years later, I still do all that I can to avoid making false casts. For new fly fishers, the rhythm of fly casting sometimes falls apart the more false casts that you make.
If I don’t have to make a false cast, then I am less likely to catch my fly in a bush or tree. By not false casting, I have also increased the time that my fly is in front of the fish instead of in the air.
I don’t ask my students to sit on the grass while they cast, but it does really drive home the point of keeping the cast up, and not letting it sag too much before you start forward. Although overhead casts are a part of my repertoire, I use a variety of casts depending on the situation.
Probably the cast I use in Rim Country streams more than any other is the roll cast. That cast accounts for probably 85 percent of my casts on Tonto Creek. The other 15 percent is a bow and arrow or a sling-shot cast. I can’t remember the last time I attempted an overhead cast on Tonto Creek.
I sometimes encounter folks that share their frustration of applying what they learned from another instructor in a lake situation to casting on a bushy stream. They tell me of all the time they spent pulling flies out of bushes or breaking them off in trees after their errant overhead casts in tight quarters. They were never taught the roll cast.
When we go to Tonto Creek and use the roll cast, they see that fly-fishing is enjoyable and they quickly understand the need to change their casts to the fishing conditions.
Today, there are great YouTube fly casting demonstrations. Although I still like to look at that 1942 book, my favorite reference these days is “Casting with Lefty Kreh.” This book is about 450 pages and covers about any cast you can think of. This recently deceased fly-fishing legend would put on clinics and out-cast anyone by casting a fly line without a fly rod, just using his arm! Then when he put a fly rod in his hand, it was true artistry.
My advice to new fly fishers is to simplify. Start with a roll cast and then add the overhead cast after you are comfortable.
Do not make a longer cast than you absolutely have to. I catch many of my fish with casts of 20 feet or less. As part of that advice, if your cast starts to fall apart, reel in three or four feet of line until the cast becomes more comfortable and the timing returns. Practice at that line length for a while and add distance as the quality of your cast is maintained.
I’d also suggest Green Valley Lakes as the perfect place to practice. There are no obstructions like you will encounter on a stream, yet you can make it as challenging as you want by using a floating leaf or the corner of a dock as a target if you want to simulate future difficult stream conditions.
