It takes a special person to spend hundreds of hours in their front yard stringing thousands of lights only to turn around and take it all down a month later.
Partaking in the annual Light the Rim holiday lighting competition, nine residents and two businesses are inviting the public to drive by and look at their creative handiwork this holiday season.
Later this month, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the contest. At stake are gift cards and, most importantly, bragging rights.
BJ and Christine Bollier, at 402 W. Arabian Way, take the honor of having the only lighting display set to music.
The couple, married for 20 years, has always decorated for Christmas and for the last 16 years they have been on Arabian Way, have set up some kind of display, usually bigger than the last.
“(We are) always trying to ‘one up’ ourselves year after year. The problem is there is no voice of reason to say that’s enough!” he said.
It takes about 80 hours to hang 31,130 lights, string the 110 extension cords, set up a 25-foot tree, eight smaller, 5-foot trees plus a slew of holiday cutouts and extras. They also have a projector set up displaying Santa and elves.
On top of setting everything up, BJ takes it one step further, spending 40 hours programming a light show set to holiday songs. He programs each song manually, telling each strand of lights when to flick on and off, like choreographed dancers to music.
Viewers listen by tuning their vehicle radio to 88.5 FM.
Asked why they do it and BJ says they love Christmas and Christmas lights.
“Most nights we sit out front as a family and watch the entire show,” he said. “Also, what better way to spread Christmas joy and holiday spirit to our friends and neighbors? It cost them nothing to come enjoy (and) that’s what Christmas is really about for us.”
It costs the Bolliers about $300 a month in electricity.
BJ said their neighbors don’t mind the extra attention and traffic the house draws.
“I have the best neighbors! They are all so supportive and encouraging,” he said. “We have been told that when homes have been up for sale around us that the local Realtors do mention it.”
The show runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show is about 30 minutes and includes songs like, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” And even a Christmas dubstep collection of Christmas movie quotes and hip-hop music.
“(There is) plenty of parking, (but) please come with a dose of patience (as) it can be VERY busy on weekends,” he said.
Other homes taking part in the Light Up the Rim Competition (all in Payson):
• 1009 W. Longhorn Road
• 101 N. Spring Road
• 710 W. Oso Dorado Circle
• 511 S. Beeline Highway
(Sunshine Cleaning)
• 1415 N. Easy St.
• 310 E. Tyler Parkway
(Majestic Rim Retirement
Living)
• 1110 S. Sierra Ancha Lane
• 402 W. Arabian Way (tune
into 88.5 FM)
• 804 E. Promontory Pt.
• 213 W. Estate Lane
• 812 W. Bridle Path, A
First place will get a $250 gift card courtesy of Culver’s Payson; second, a $150 gift courtesy of Walmart and third place, a $100 gift card courtesy of Ironhorse Signs.
