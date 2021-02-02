After Payson received more snow late last week, the National Weather Service says things should calm down for a few days before another storm arrives later this week.
On Friday, just as residents had shoveled away some two feet of snow left by a storm earlier in the week, a quick moving storm came through, bringing with it a dusting of snow.
That drew hoards of snow-seeking crowds to Rim Country over the weekend, with Green Valley Park abuzz with sledders.
This week, meteorologists say a cold front will combine with Pacific moisture Wednesday and Thursday for a cooling trend and a chance of rain and snow showers.
Areas above 6,000 feet could see up to two inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be breezy from the southwest on Wednesday, breezy from the northwest on Thursday and turning warmer and drier by the end of the week and into next weekend.
For the month, Payson has received just under 1.5 inches of rain. On Jan. 29, Payson got .15 inches and Jan. 30, .10 inches.
