Luke Wohlford, graduation commencement speaker and first University of Arizona Rural Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship student to spend his third year of medical school in Payson. His classmates voted for him to give the speech.
The snow swirled outside the clinic in Payson, where medical student Luke Wohlford was learning the fine points of being a doctor.
As the snow piled up on the sidewalk, the clinic director decided to close and wait out the January snowstorm.
That didn’t faze Wohlford — the first University of Arizona Rural Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship student to spend his third year of medical school in Payson.
He finished out his shift working in the emergency room.
“Clinic was canceled, so I ended up doing extra time in the emergency department to help, because of how busy it got,” he said.
And once the shift ended — he reveled in the fringe benefits of a medical career in a small town.
“After the shift, my attending and I went out in the snow on his all-terrain vehicle, and we almost crashed in the snowbanks a couple of times. 10/10 fantastic experience!” Wohlford wrote in his profile as the medical school’s commencement speaker.
The experience must have made an impression, because he will do his residency at the University of Vermont, Medical Center, emergency medical department.
The Payson rural medical program was launched through a partnership with the MHA Foundation. The program immerses students in rural life while giving them the hands-on experience of following a case from beginning to end in all areas of rural health care, from pediatrics to orthopedics and into the ER.
The program is one solution to the critical lack of health care professionals in rural areas throughout the country. A recent poll by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health found that one in four people living in rural areas say they can’t get the health care they need. The biggest barrier remains the cost of care, but many can’t get the help they need because the nearest doctor or health care facility is just too far away. More than 100 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 and many more struggle to keep their doors open. Of the 7,000 areas in the U.S. with health professional shortages, 60% are in rural areas. Unfortunately, only 1% of doctors in their final year of training say they want to live in communities with populations under 10,000 — and only 2% say they want to live in towns with fewer than 25,000 residents.
The MHA hopes to put a dent in that number by ensuring that as many young doctors as possible get a taste of not only rural medicine — but small town living.
