Many hands make quick work and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers proved that Saturday when they hauled a woman out of Fossil Creek in less than four hours.
The volunteer-based group was training Saturday afternoon in another area when dispatchers sent them to Fossil Creek for reports of a woman who had injured her ankle near the bottom of the Bob Bear Trail (formerly the Fossil Springs Trail).
With so many volunteers on hand, most headed to the trail for some real-world training.
About a dozen volunteers hiked down to the woman, who was roughly 2.5 miles from the trailhead.
“It (her ankle) was pretty well injured,” said TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle.
The woman had reportedly been recreating in the area with her family when the injury occurred.
TRSAR will send the mounted posse down to carry injured hikers out, but they were unavailable that day, Pitterle said.
So volunteers loaded the woman onto a one-wheel litter and hauled her up the trail, all 1,500 feet of elevation gain by hand.
It took the group 3.5 hours to hike in and then haul the woman out.
Pitterle said with the trail becoming increasingly busy, he reminds hikers to be aware of the challenges of the trail.
The trail is steep, rocky and lacking in shade. Rescue resources are limited so wear the proper footwear, carry extra water and know your physical limitations.
