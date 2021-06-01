It was all hands on deck for Rim Country fire departments responding to a fire at a home on Monument Trail in The Knolls subdivision of Star Valley on May 26. It was the area’s second major house fire in less than a week.
The fire destroyed the home, but a Firewised property and the all-out effort by firefighters from five departments kept it from spreading to neighboring homes or out into the forest.
Hellsgate Fire Department took the lead on the incident called in at 12:38 p.m., said Angie Lecher, business manager for Hellsgate. Payson, Christopher Kohls, Water Wheel, Pine-Strawberry and Forest Lakes fire departments, plus Forest Service firefighters assisted Hellsgate.
Hellsgate Chief Morey Morris said about 45 personnel were on the ground — 35 from the fire departments, plus 10 more from the Forest Service and Payson Police Department, which helped traffic control.
Just about every structure fire in Rim Country requires help from every Rim Country fire department for personnel safety. No one fire department has enough staff on duty to handle a structural fire safely.
By the time the Hellsgate and Payson fire departments arrived however, the fire had become so large firefighters had to retreat from an internal attack.
Fire officials reported the fire originally started in the basement. The homeowners tried to put it out before calling 911.
Firefighters evacuated both homeowners and their pet. One homeowner suffered injury, but refused treatment, said Lecher.
As flames burst from the roof, firefighters focused on protecting nearby structures and the forest, said Lecher.
A neighborhood resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) heard about the fire on local radio and quickly rushed to the scene.
The neighbor said the home was in a heavily wooded area, but the homeowners had done a very good job of Firewising the property. Vegetation was six feet or more from the walls of the home.
The neighbor did watch a nearby tall ponderosa burst into flames, sounding as if a bomb went off. Then the fire would die down until the next explosion of flame.
Forest Service firefighters standing by to keep the fire from spreading into the woods told him, “that happens (during a wildfire), part of it will go up in flames, then die down as it goes up the full length of the ponderosa, then smoke and fire will be belching and billowing again and it will repeat and repeat,” said the neighbor.
He praised the firefighters on scene.
“They had a truck in front of the house, what I call a water cannon. That water was blowing through the house and for a while the wind blew it backwards and it was raining on the house. It was spectacular,” he said about watching as flames towered above the roof and consumed the entire top floor of the house.
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the fire did not reignite as the winds picked up, said Lecher.
The neighbor said fire has been his biggest fear.
“I can’t tell you how dramatic it was thinking I might lose my house today,” said the neighbor.
“Those firefighters deserve all the credit in the world. They were heroes. They saved my house today. They may have saved the community.”
The scene also graphically demonstrated the value of both a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance and a fire-hardening building code.
The homeowner had cleared the brush around his home, which kept the house fire from spreading into the forest, a fear Rim Country fire departments express this time of year.
Payson recently adopted a Firewise code, which will prevent a rain of embers hitting brush and duff then setting homes on fire at once or from spreading fire easily from house to house.
Payson hasn’t yet adopted a fire-hardened, wildland-urban interface (WUI) building code for new construction, though. Such codes prevent homes from catching fire when an ember storm from a nearby wildfire hits a neighborhood because materials are made to protect the home from igniting.
As the all-out effort to keep a single house fire from spreading into the forest demonstrates — no fire department can handle multiple house fires all at once.
So, the protection of a WUI building code can provide the precious extra time needed for fire crews to save a whole neighborhood — especially in combination with a Firewise brush clearing code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!