An Apache Junction man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck north of Strawberry.
The man was reportedly heading southbound on State Route 87 around 1:15 p.m. when his red 2006 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the centerline in a right curve, striking a northbound white 2019 Mack semi, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The motorcycle rider, a 62-year-old man from Apache Junction, died on scene. The driver of the semi, a 46-year-old man from Taylor, was uninjured.
The accident closed the highway for several hours. The Arizona Department of Transportation put out a release at 3:15 p.m. saying all lanes were back open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!