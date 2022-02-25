Sitting on the porch of a friend’s home, sipping wine and solving the world’s problems is one of my favorite pastimes. A strange call interrupted a recent afternoon.
Callers representing car warranty companies, the IRS and even the police department ball have long become know as scams. The gist of these calls is always the same: someone is trying to get your money. But scammers are learning and the newest trend is to look and sound as legit as possible, threaten and to limit time for the intended victim to think clearly.
Payson resident Penny Cook answers the occasional call with no caller ID, fully aware that sometimes it can be a doctor’s office, a friend or a scam. It’s just a roll of the dice.
This most recent caller informed Cook that her power was going to be shut off in 15 minutes if she did not pay SRP (Salt River Project). He claimed that the company, again SRP, had sent two notices, one in September and one in November. Cook said she did not recall receiving them. Realizing it was a scam, Cook acted like a confused older woman.
“I don’t have SRP. I have APS (Arizona Public Service),” she told him. The man quickly switched to APS and never acknowledged the mix up. She was transferred twice, from the collection agent to his manager and then to the general manager of APS.
Cook told the man that she was not behind on her bill. According to “Paul Morris” the “general manager” of APS, a new meter was being installed, and she had not paid her deposit of $398.23. Since she had not made this deposit, they were en route to take the old meter and a new meter could not be installed until she paid the money.
“We only have 12 minutes from the disconnect time,” Morris said as I began recording the call.
“The truck will be arriving in a few minutes to remove that meter and replace the new meter if you can pay this in the next few minutes.”
“We have three options for you,” he tells her, which in reality is just two.
She could go to the local office and pay in cash, but it’s too late for that, he said.
So, he suggested and really pushed her to use online banking. Cook, sounding very confused, said she doesn’t really use or understand online banking.
He directed her to drive to a Circle K or Speedway and purchase a Green Dot Money Pak. “Morris” wanted to stay on the phone with her during the drive and have her text him a picture of the credit card to be sure she purchased the correct one.
“We only have a nine minute window to stop the disconnect.”
“Can I just pay cash to the truck when it arrives?” Cook asked. He said they cannot accept payment and pushed her on.
“Can you start driving to the payment center? I will stay on the phone to help you. As long as you are on the phone with me, they cannot disconnect you.”
“Why would they be installing a meter this late?” she asked. It was approaching 5 p.m.
“It was a request by the government for APS to do this. Even I had to pay my security deposit,” he adds. Now instructing her to put the phone on speaker and set it in the seat next to her so he can help her to the destination.
On the phone, well over 15 minutes Cook knew from the beginning this was a scam.
Scammers will prey on anyone. City of Surprise Mayor Skip Hall knew the call threatening to shut off his power and demanding $400 via a Green Dot prepaid card was not legit, but he can understand how others become victims of these scams.
“What I found most concerning was seeing ‘APS Customer Service’ on my caller ID. It’s deceiving and does make you question, how is this possible?” said Hall.
“This is a deceptive practice, a spoof call, that just continues. They are aggressive and they are intimidating,” said APS spokesperson Alan Bunnell.
I contacted Bunnell by calling the APS customer service line.
First rule when dealing with scammers: hang up, just hang up.
Here are the identifiers as provided by Bunnell.
• Threatening immediate service disconnection. They ask for personal information or demand payments to prevent service interruption.
• Taking advantage of increased online activities during the pandemic. They ask for payments over the phone via digital payment apps, cryptocurrencies or direct bank transactions.
• Preying on households with tight budgets. Scammers may inform customers they have overpaid utility bills and are due a refund but must first provide their banking information to process the refund. They also may claim that immediate bill payment will result in a discount or that a charitable donation can be made in exchange for a lesser bill payment.
• Posing as utility employees by claiming the number on the caller ID does not match the utility’s phone number due to the company’s COVID-19 remote work policies.
If you receive a suspicious call from a scammer, APS offers these tips:
• Slow down. Scammers typically try to rush customers into making rash decisions.
• Verify. If you are unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up and contact the utility directly by using the information on your most recent bill or the utility’s website. Never use or redial the number provided by the suspicious caller.
• Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller is asking of you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.
• Protect your personal information: Never share personal or credit card information with an unverified source.
• Call 911: Customers should call 911 if they ever feel they are in physical danger.
“APS representatives will never use the tactics often employed by scammers, such as threatening language or demanding money or personal information on the spot to prevent disconnection,” said Monica Whiting, APS Vice President of Customer Experience and Communications. “It’s important for customers to be aware and know they can check their account status anytime on aps.com or through our care center by calling the number listed on their bill or online. APS also offers customers payment arrangements, customer assistance or time to pay through secure ways to avoid disconnection.”
APS encourages customers targeted by scammers to report the incident to local law enforcement, APS at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9505 and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-5763. Customers can visit aps.com/scams for more information about utility scams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!