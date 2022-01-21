Arizona Public Service, Rim Country’s power company, will install a DC fast charger for electric cars in the Big Lots shopping center as part of its Take Charge AZ program.
Back in August, APS asked the town to identify locations for a charger. The company said it would install a charger at no cost. The town would then pay for the additional electric usage off a separate meter. After gathering usage data for five years, APS would have a better idea on how to adapt to the needs of users, said the company on its website.
Customers would then have the option to buy the charger, or have it removed.
The move comes as auto manufacturers move toward building electric cars to reduce carbon emissions. A study by the Edison Electric Institute predicts by 2025, the country could have up to 7 million electric cars on the road. APS estimates those cars will need 5 million charging stations to support the need.
Staff identified the library, event center and town hall as possible locations, but APS decided to install the first charger at the storefront location.
“Construction is anticipated to be completed later this year,” said town staff in the town manager’s report. “This installation doesn’t preclude future charging stations at any of the proposed Town-owned sites.”
