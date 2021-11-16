On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the helicopters lifting and setting new electrical poles between Payson and Pine flew their last missions.
Neil Traver, division manager for the Arizona Public Service company, was all smiles. This major upgrade to infrastructure between the two communities will make his job easier.
“If I have an outage in Pine or Strawberry, I can reduce outage times because of the new equipment,” he said.
The project took two years of planning, required complex execution to keep staff and the public safe, started last year, but won’t finish until the end of this year.
“I’ve got 180 poles and 30 miles of line that’s heavier wire,” said Traver.
On the last day, 50 APS employees worked with the contract helicopter pilot to line up the poles, hook them to a cable, watch the helicopter take off, then help the pilot lower the poles into holes.
“Some were hand dug holes in rock,” said Traver.
To keep drivers and construction crews safe, APS had a pilot car and flagmen from the bridge over the East Verde River, to the turnoff for the Tonto Natural Bridge.
“That’s where we’re staging,” said Traver.
Under the line of ramrod straight wooden poles strewn with a thick wire along the route, the forest floor had a road width clearing. APS used a mix of mechanical and chemical methods to remove the brush and fire fuel under the lines, said Traver.
“The Forest Service and fire departments love the firebreak,” he said. “But we live here too, and we want the forest to exist.”
Traver just moved to Flagstaff after living more than a decade in Snowflake. He and his local manager, Janet Dean, take the role of protecting the forest to heart.
Dean shows up at county and town meetings each year to give an update on the company’s fuel reduction program.
Dean also puts up social media posts about local outages.
“We take our role in protecting the forest seriously,” said Traver.
Dean spent weeks preparing Rim Country residents for a planned outage on Nov. 9. The outage allowed APS to switch from using the old lines to the new. More than 200 customers in the communities of East Verde Estates and Flowing Springs were without power for eight hours. With good planning, the APS crews turned the power back on just a little late.
“Janet Dean does a great job. Overall, everything was very well received,” said Traver.
It might not seem intuitive to put up wooden poles in a fire prone forest, but Traver explained the rough terrain does not allow for metal poles.
“You can’t climb the metal poles, but you can climb the wooden poles,” he said.
During the winter, when repair staff can only carry equipment on their backs, the only way to get to the top of a pole is to climb. Metal poles require a truck with a bucket.
Traver guesses it’s been about 50 years since APS replaced the poles between Payson and Pine. The new poles carry a heavier gauged wire that provides APS the ability to reroute power between the Rim Country communities.
“The wires (from the substation in Payson) go to Pine and Strawberry,” said Traver. “APS also has a substation in Pine and Strawberry.”
If service is disrupted among these communities, APS can use this rebuild line to switch the flow of electricity. That means fewer people have an outage because the more robust line allows APS to reroute electricity around the problem while the linemen complete repairs.
Both Traver and Dean say APS crews will continue to fine tune the equipment along the line for a while after the helicopters leave, but the work is far from done for Traver.
“I’m on to the next projects already,” he said.
