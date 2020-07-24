Last time APS sought to raise its rates, the public came out in force.
This time?
“At 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 the Arizona Corporation Commission held a telephonic public comment session on the Arizona Public Service Company rate increase request.
The hearing ended early because no one attended,” said Commissioner Sandra Kennedy in a press release.
She immediately jumped on the ACC for failing to adequately announce the public hearing.
“The public didn’t attend because the public didn’t know about it,” she said.
Kennedy lamented no one at the ACC even published the call-in information on the AZCC.gov website.
“The public hearing process loses legitimacy when the public is not provided adequate notification, education, and access,” she said.
But according to ACC policy, the organization only requires the utility seeking the rate increase to alert the public.
Not acceptable to Kennedy.
“At best, this leads to a misunderstanding that the Commission is not operating in the best interest of the ratepayer,” said Kennedy.
So, she has requested help from “the media to assist with publicizing these opportunities for the public to participate on such essential issues as electricity rates ...”
The last time APS increased its rates, ratepayers petitioned the ACC to hold another rate case due to the sticker shock. Now APS seeks to raise its rates again.
The next two public hearings on the APS rate increase will be held on two dates by call in:
July 27 and July 28 at 6 p.m., 866-705-2554; Passcode to Speak: 241497; Passcode to Listen Only: 2414978.
