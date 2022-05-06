In less than 60 minutes online, a small-business owner can learn about sustainable business practices that will save money, energy and attract environmentally focused customers.
“Going green is the future,” said Edgar Olivo, CEO of Compass CBS Foundation to members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce during their April luncheon.
Olivo and his foundation, Compass CBS, have partnered with APS to provide this online training for free.
“The program helps you save money,” said Olivo.
He also showed how going green will help a business thrive.
Survey data shows consumers have a huge interest in sustainability or “going green.”
Six in 10 customers will change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact.
Seven in 10 will pay, on average, 35% more on brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.
Eight in 10 consumers think sustainability is important.
“People are willing to spend more if you go green,” said Olivo.
Compass CBS has created a whole certification program on the website, Greenbizaz.com. The program is free and available to businesses across Arizona.
“It is self-paced with a series of topics narrated by experts,” said Olivo.
The Greenbizaz.com site explains APS energy incentive programs and connects small-business owners with networking and collaboration opportunities.
Olivo told the story of a hotel owner who changed out the 1937 motor running her central air conditioning for a modern low energy use motor after finding a program through Greenbizaz.com to help her pay for the upgrade.
A restaurant owner shared their use of a company called Recycle City that does an industrial amount of composting. By sending her food scraps to the compost, she’s reducing the methane created from food waste in landfills.
“There are now smart energy devices — things you can manage with your phone,” said Olivo.
Say someone forgot to turn off the AC or lights at the office. The smart energy devices can be turned off remotely from a cell phone saving on the electricity bill.
“There are a lot of opportunities if you’re looking for sustainability,” he said. “Going green can be as small as going paperless.”
Other companies have changed out lights to LEDs or changed out water heads to low flow.
“I’ve talked to businesses that added insulation and saved on heating and cooling,” said Olivo.
Janet Dean, APS public affairs manager, praised Olivo and the going green program.
“It’s a business sustainability program,” she said.
In closing, Olivo said, “I hope all of you take advantage of this resource ... (and) that everyone here today is going green.”
