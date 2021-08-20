“I’m running to be the lawyer for the people of Arizona,” said Kris Mayes at a recent meeting of the Rim Country Democrats in Payson.
In her announcement to run for attorney general, Mayes says that she “will focus on fighting consumer fraud and elder abuse, protecting the right of every Arizonan to vote, protecting public education and preserving Arizona’s natural resources.”
“As AG, I will not let bullies run over me,” she said. “AGs can get involved in issues. They don’t need to sit back as this last one has and let a group violate our voting rights and destroy our voting machines.”
Born and raised in Prescott on a tree farm, Mayes attended public schools with her brother and sister. She told the group that her family values are Arizona values. She currently lives in Phoenix with her 8-year-old daughter Hattie.
Mayes studied political science and journalism at Arizona State University. She interned at South Africa’s Johannesburg Star, where she covered the fall of apartheid in 1993.
After she graduated from ASU, she joined the Phoenix Gazette and Arizona Republic as a beat reporter. In that post, she covered John McCain’s 2000 campaign for president.
She earned her law degree at ASU and a master’s of public administration from Columbia University in New York.
In 2002, Mayes joined Janet Napolitano’s campaign for governor as press secretary. She took a senior role in the Napolitano administration in 2003. Napolitano appointed Mayes to serve as corporation commissioner where she served for seven years.
In that role, Mayes fought climate change by requiring utilities to produce more clean energy — including solar, wind and energy efficiency. She helped oversee one of the largest expansions of utility water conservation programs in state history.
“I will be the first AG to fight for climate change,” Mayes said. “We need leadership that will tell legislators when they are taking actions that don’t benefit the people of Arizona.”
An example she gave was Proposition 208. In 2020, the voters passed Proposition 208, creating a funding source based on a 3.5% surcharge on income earned above $250,000 (or $500,000 for joint filers). Since then, the Arizona legislators have been trying to change that legislation.
“I will support the people of Arizona in their decisions.”
Since 2010, she has worked as a senior sustainability scientist at ASU’s School of Global Sustainability. Mayes serves as the director of Arizona State University’s Energy Policy Innovation Council and teaches a course on energy law for the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
You can learn more about Mayes at https://krismayes.com/.
