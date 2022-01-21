Registrants receive access to workshops and training, marketing and graphics toolkit and can fundraise all year on AZGives.org.
Arizona Gives unites nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. Arizona Gives helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously to create a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.
Information required for registration and re-enrollment includes general information about the nonprofit, an IRS Determination Letter, the most-current completed financials through Form 990 or the organization’s operating budget, and a bank account and routing number for electronic distribution of donations.
The new 2022 campaign features for nonprofits include:
• New ways for nonprofits to direct traffic to their Arizona Gives Day profiles including options for an embeddable donation button and QR code
• Ability to send thank-you emails directly from the Arizona Gives Day platform
• An option for the Peer Fundraiser page “hero image” to be either static or as a video
• Ability for nonprofits to link to their Vimeo videos in addition to YouTube
• A new Repeat Your Donation feature which enables donors to review previous donations and then make that specific donation again or add to it with a click of a button
Complete information including answers to important questions about Arizona Gives Day can be found at www.AZGives.org.
