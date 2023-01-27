hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs last week created an independent prison oversight committee.

 Emily Mai

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed her sixth executive order Jan. 25, establishing an independent prison oversight commission to improve the transparency and accountability of Arizona’s corrections system.

The order comes after a federal judge this month directed the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to make “substantial” changes to improve medical and mental health care at Arizona prisons.

