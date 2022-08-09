AZT Association volunteers cutting manzanita

AZT Association volunteers cutting manzanita during work days over the last two months. Volunteers braved the heat and monsoon rains to complete work in preparation for a machine to do realignments to reduce the steepness of the Highline Trail.

 AZT Association

Arizona Trail Association volunteers recently have prepped 4,000 feet of steep sections of the Highline Trail for realignment as part of the restoration initiative.

The removal of dense manzanita not only allows for upgrading and improving the Highline Trail but also Passage 26 of the Arizona Trail.

