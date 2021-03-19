A New York man had to be rescued off the Arizona Trail this weekend after a winter storm made it too dangerous for him to continue his trek.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit on Sunday, March 14, responded to Forest Road 300 where the 41-year-old man had become stranded by deep snow near the General Springs Cabin.
The cabin is about nine miles east of State Route 87. Forest Road 300 is closed to vehicle travel for the winter.
The man had been hiking north on the Arizona Trail since March 2, starting in the Superior area and camping along the trail.
“While generally well prepared for the long-distance hike, the hiker was not prepared for the winter weather that the area experienced over the weekend. On the morning of March 14, he realized that he would not be able to continue safely along the trail and requested assistance,” according to a press release.
The Flagstaff-based search and rescue team used snowmobiles and a snowcat to locate and rescue the hiker at the historic cabin. He was in good condition and taken to Payson.
“Hikers on the Arizona Trail in the early spring need to be prepared for late season winter storms that can bring heavy snow. Additionally, melting snow in the spring can create running streams over the trail and muddy conditions. It is important to check the weather forecast frequently to determine whether it is safe to continue.
“It is important for hikers to let a trusted person know about their itinerary and check in if their plans change so that search and rescue teams will know where to look for a hiker if they become overdue.”
