Ever wondered what happens to an injured animal in the wild when a human finds it? What kind of help is available? What should you do if you find an animal that needs help?
The answer to all those questions is Delphia Strickland. Strickland is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and the director of Arizona Wild Rescue.
When a golden eagle was found on the ground, alive but unable to stand, Strickland transported the bird from Lakeside. She and another volunteer handed the bird off in Payson to a representative from Liberty Wildlife. The eagle is recovering following surgery; however, the bird would no longer be alive if a concerned citizen had not reported the situation.
Another recent rescue was a female domestic Chinese goose at Green Valley Park. The goose got caught in fishing line, causing a severe constriction that would have resulted in the loss of her foot — and possibly even her life. Many people were concerned about the goose’s condition, and contacted Payson Parks & Recreation and Arizona Wild Rescue. After unsuccessfully attempting to catch the goose for more than a week, Strickland called upon Gila County Animal Control, and a neighbor who is in Tonto Rim Search and Rescue for help. The goose, now named Mae Lian, (beautiful lotus) is healing from her injury and from bumblefoot, an infection of the skin of the feet common to waterfowl and poultry who are not living on appropriate substrate. Once healed, Mae Lian will go live at a sanctuary in Wittman.
From late spring through early autumn, baby animals are often found. Baby animals are cute and you may think they need help, but their mother may have left them there on purpose. If you find an animal that you are concerned about, text Strickland at 623-203-6473 for advice.
Arizona Wild Rescue takes in birds and mammals, but typically not reptiles or amphibians. Last year, Arizona Wild Rescue took in 212 animals; nearly 30% of those were released back into the wild. Strickland is licensed by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Want to get involved? The best way you can help is by donating. The rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and staffed completely by volunteers. Donations are used for the care and feeding of the animals, operation of the organization, presentation and educational materials, and for continuing education costs. Currently, the rescue needs additional funds for a stacking washer and dryer, a side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, and a 10 feet by 20 feet by 8 feet enclosure to house larger animals.
Donations may be made via Facebook, Instagram, or by check made to: Arizona Wild Rescue, P.O. Box 806, Payson, AZ 85547. Tax receipts are provided on request.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ArizonaWildRescue, email arizonawildrescue@yahoo.com or check out @arizonawildrescue on Instagram.
Email azhometownheroes@gmail.com to suggest other Hometown Heroes to feature in the Roundup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!