Delphia Strickland, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who runs the local Arizona Wild Rescue, needs help.
During the recent storm, the steel-frame garage tent under which she stored her cages collapsed under the weight of the snow.
She lost a few cages and the tent itself was completely destroyed.
“I’m trying to raise funds to build a permanent shed in which to store things like that, safe from the elements,” she said.
The owner of Hilltop Construction is donating his labor to build it, and has negotiated a deep discount on the lumber needed, as well as a discount from Payson Concrete for the pad. She and her supporters have raised about $1,500 so far, but will need another $1,500.
The group’s donation coordinator and Strickland were on KRIM a couple of months ago, on Community Spotlight, asking for help. They also have been actively pursuing fundraising on the facility’s Facebook page.
“It’s been difficult, as you can imagine, to come up with our needed funds. Since we don’t receive any funding from the state or federal government (even though we have to pay for licenses from them), we must survive on donations. We are all volunteers, even me, so 100% of donations go to the operation of the rescue and care of the animals,” Strickland said.
Delphia Strickland, director, Arizona Wild Rescue, can be reached at arizonawildrescue@yahoo.com.
(2) comments
Folks can donate through our Facebook page, or can send a check to our mailbox, PO BOX 806 PAYSON AZ 85547 :)
Thank you to the Payson Roundup and staff for this call to action to help support our fundraising goal! We appreciate the help :) -- Delphia
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!