An armed man who roamed the halls of Payson High School on Sunday has been arrested in Maricopa.
Security cameras captured the man arriving on campus the morning of Aug. 22 in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup. The suspect and a female passenger entered through the Dome parking lot and parked inside the school gates between two school buildings.
The man then entered the north entrance of the PHS administrative building at 10:45 a.m. wearing gloves and carrying a handgun, “where he confronted a staff member,” said Linda Gibson, superintendent of the district.
The suspect left quickly, leaving the staff member unharmed. The staff member called 911. Officers arrived to set up a command post at Rim Country Middle School with the aid of the Payson Fire Department, Department of Public Safety and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Officials swept the campus by 2:30 p.m.
“We can confirm that there was a female in the vehicle and that both individuals left the premises at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the exact vehicle entered,” said Gibson in a release to staff and parents.
Payson Police believe the unidentified female “may be connected to the high school.”
The incident was widely reported on social media and by Valley news stations, which helped to quickly locate the suspect.
The man had reportedly been arrested on multiple felony charges by Sunday evening.
“The investigation is ongoing and two others have been detained for questioning,” said Payson Police.
The PPD said it would have additional officers on campus on Monday morning.
“News such as this creates anxiety and fear, which is greatly warranted,” Gibson wrote. “Please trust that all individuals’ safety is our No. 1 concern.”
