A vehicle fire on Sunday afternoon had Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) firefighters scrambling.
An abandoned vehicle was likely set on fire in the woods about 300 yards off of Highway 87, south of Pine at about 2 p.m., according to officials.
Firefighters could not drive fire engines close enough to the vehicle because of the snow, so they brought in a brush truck, which is typically used to treat brush fires with its 250-gallon capacity.
By the time they reached the vehicle, after traveling down icy Forest Road 258, they found the vehicle smoking and just a few small flames showing.
The vehicle was likely fully involved for 20 to 30 minutes before they arrived, firefighters said. Officials are investigating who owns the sedan and how the fire started.
“There is no reason for it to burn with no one around it,” said Det. Jamie Garrett with Gila County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), who said they are treating it as arson.
“Since they don’t stamp (license plates) any more, when they burn you can’t read them,” said GCSO Deputy Joseph Lara pointing to a grayish piece of tin that once was the license plate.
The car had been in the woods for a week or more and it appeared that someone was living in it, Garrett stated.
