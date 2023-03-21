Art Schaier has a dream.
He can see the flags from all 12 of the military branches flying on the Tonto Apache bluff above Payson.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
“It’s all about the vets,” he said.
Schaier came to the Payson Town Council on March 8 to announce he has secured the support of the tribe for this project, now he needs financial support.
“There is so much going on, we need your help,” said Schaier to the council and the audience members. “The project is going to run $75,000.”
First off Schaier needs to build the mountings, poles and lighting for the flags.
“We will have 12 flags lit up 365 days a year,” he said.
He hopes to have a flyover once the flags are in place to celebrate the armed forces that protect the country.
“At the meeting you are having right now, some disagree. It wouldn’t be possible you could sit in a place like this. You would be speaking German or Japanese,” he said. “If we don’t do something, we might be speaking Chinese or Russian.”
Schaier believes the flags will “set a different kind of tone” in town.
“If not for the vets, I just told you why we wouldn’t have freedom,” he said. “Do you realize we have 5,700 vets? For a town the size of Payson that’s a lot.”
Schaier told the Payson council he hopes future fundraising will support the developing Pleasant Valley Retreat in Young.
“It’s for veterans and their families,” he said. “And for caregivers of veterans and eventually first responders.”
Payson Mayor Chris Higgins, himself a veteran, supported Schaier.
“When the flags are posted up there that will be amazing,” he said.
“It will be,” said Schaier.
To donate to the Payson Flag fund, make checks out to The Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852/Flag Fund. Mail to Art Schaier, 1300 W. Lake Dr., Payson, AZ 85541.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
