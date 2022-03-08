The first of four commissioned murals for the Lodge at 5600 by Elizabeth Fowler. She has helped to paint several murals for businesses around town, including the Sawmill Theater, ERA Realty and the Danzeisen Dairy store.
Artist Elizabeth Fowler shows her love of Rim Country through her art.
Her murals cover walls from the Sawmill Theatres to the Danzeisen Dairy Store and ERA real estate office in Payson, but she’s now expanded her reach. The owners of the future Lodge at 5600 in Pine have asked Fowler to paint the seasons of Pine/Strawberry in four panels to grace the walls of their eight-room lodge.
“Lisa Powers-Herold and Brian Herold ... have commissioned four murals in all,” wrote Fowler to her followers. “These will represent all sorts of good to be found in the Pine/Strawberry community.”
Last fall, Fowler asked her friends on Facebook to follow her progress on the murals. She recently announced that the metal 8-feet-by-12-feet mural she entitled “Spring” is complete.
It depicts a cow and calf elk in the foreground with fields of lavender behind. The Mogollon Rim frames the top of the mural, while ponderosa pines are dotted throughout.
Fowler praised the “many lovely people,” she met in her “quest for representative images.”
“Thanks SO much to Debera Butler, the Elk Whisperer, for her remarkable photo of a mama and baby elk, and to Terry Barlin Gorton of the Pine Creek Lavender Farm for use of the photo of Rick’s and her gorgeous farm,” said Fowler on Facebook. “Bob Meyer kindly gave me a tour of the museum in Pine, where I was able to get up close to the amazing history encapsulating wrought iron there.”
She also saw an Apache basket that she snapped a photo of to add to the mural.
“These people make wonderful contributions to their home town ... what a warm and welcoming community!” said Fowler.
For now, the “Spring” mural remains in her Tonto Village studio.
“Can’t install yet because the Lodge is still under construction,” she said.
She hopes to install “Spring” before the season ends.
For now she’s switched to working on summer.
“Summer is just starting to pass out of the observer-confusing first stage,” she said.
If Fowler stays on schedule, she will have all four panels complete by the end of summer.
