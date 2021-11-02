The Aspire Arizona Foundation received a $15,000 grant, along with participant’s donations at its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 27.
The tournament launches AAF’s fall solicitation campaign, which raises money for student’s spring tuition needs.
AAF launched in 2016 with the goal of raising funds to pay for Rim Country students’ tuition to the local community college, Eastern Arizona College, Payson campus. The dual credit courses provide both high school and college credit. With AAF’s help, students can graduate from high school with both an associate degree and a high school diploma. An associate degree allows students to save thousands in tuition and living costs by completing the first two years of college while living at home.
“More than 400 students have taken advantage of the program to get a head start on their college degree,” said Chelle Barth, an AAF board member.
AAF scholars participated in the tournament by greeting golfers, placing sponsor signs at each hole, and placing goodie bags on each cart.
Before the shotgun start, 64 players watched as a representative from the McKinley Education Imitative presented the $15,000 grant to Paul Brocker, AAF’s board president.
“Aspire Arizona is so grateful to the McKinley Education Initiative for this incredible support,” said Brocker.
The two organizations have similar missions; help students reach their educational goals.
“We just recently found out about the work of Aspire,” said Mark Rix, one of the directors at the McKinley Educational Imitative. “We think the work they are doing is very important and we are pleased to be able to support them.”
Brocker told the assembled golfers, “their gift will have a significant impact on our Payson students.”
The players enjoyed the beautiful fall weather, the Payson Golf Course burger bar and music from KRIM ‘s D.J. Pami.
AAF will follow the golf tournament with a mail campaign in November.
