An “off-brand” ATV was destroyed in a fire Monday evening on West Summit Street.
A man, who had been doing excavation work on the property, reportedly started a side-by-side ATV parked in a metal shed around 6:30 p.m.
The man experienced a non-life-threatening medical issue and walked away from the shed. When he looked back, the ATV was on fire, according to a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.
Payson and Hellsgate firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze and contained it from spreading to other structures. The metal shed was damaged and the ATV destroyed.
Paramedics treated the man for the unrelated medical issue. No one else was injured.
Crews were on scene for roughly an hour and a half.
How the fire started is unknown, but a battalion chief said it was an off-brand ATV and they can be unreliable.
