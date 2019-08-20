Do you think you can sing? The Payson Elks Lodge is hosting the third annual Payson Idol later this year and auditions have begun.
The lodge committee has already held several audition rounds.
Auditions are ongoing through early December. All auditions begin at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, on the southwest corner of Airport Road and State Route 87. Audition dates are: Aug. 30; Sept. 13 and 27; Oct. 11 and 25; Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.
Call Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to reserve a spot. Come prepared with the song you are auditioning. On audition nights, the contestants are judged by popular vote so bring family and friends. They allow up to 10 people to audition each night.
Judges will pick up to two people per audition to move forward. If a contestant is not chosen at an audition, he or she can apply to audition again at a later audition, if space is available.
The performance/competition is on New Year’s Eve. The event will be dressy, with dinner, dancing, and the performances by 20 finalists. The judges will select first, second, and third places. First place receives $500; second place, $250; and third, $100.
All proceeds from the event go to fund Elks Lodge projects. Tickets for the dinner will be sold at the Elks Lodge.
