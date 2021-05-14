The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply For The Draw.”
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations.” Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 8).
