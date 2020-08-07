The Kaitie’s Closet back-to-school clothing distribution provided gently used clothing and new shoes, underwear and socks to 34 children at the end of July. They were from 13 different families.
COVID-19 made a dent in the amount of help the Kaitie’s Closet program could provide children this year. There were no distributions in March, April or May. Still 64 families, 179 children (89 males and 90 females and 29 teens) benefited from distributions of gently used clothing and new shoes, socks and underwear at the distributions in January, February, June and July.
Volunteers operate the program, putting in 176 hours at the four distributions held in 2020 so far. Coordinator Bob Horne estimates those hours equates to about $4,048, based on $23.57 per hour.
The next distribution is Wednesday, Aug. 26. Generally these are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, but the site has not been announced. For details, call Horne at 928-951-2217.
