As of Monday, Strawberry still stands.
But the Backbone Fire as of early June 21 had charred almost the full length of Fossil Creek, consumed 32,752 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of people from Pine and Strawberry.
It now threatens to force the evacuation of Camp Verde.
The 330 firefighters now on the fire have spent the past three desperate days creating dozer lines to protect both Pine and Strawberry and using air resources to keep the fire from jumping into canyons that would endanger either Camp Verde or Payson.
Unfortunately, the danger — and the need for evacuations — continues. Fire officials report the weather and fuel conditions are now worse than those that drove the Rodeo-Chediski, Dude and Highline fires. Officials say evacuation orders could remain in effect for a week or more.
Over the weekend, the Backbone Fire grew to more than 32,000 acres in fuels parched from the 20-year drought in the Southwest. Dry lightning storms have sparked a host of other fires throughout the state, overtaxing firefighter resources. The hot, dry winds and record temperatures have caused fires to spread rapidly, with the Backbone Fire growing by almost 10,000 acres in the past 24 hours.
The winds caused spot fires up to half a mile from the fire front on Deadman’s Mesa. Air tankers raced to put out the fresh starts, desperate to keep the flames from spreading into canyons to the east that could carry the flames into Pine and even Payson. Worrisome satellite images Sunday night offered some evidence spot fires have started in the bottom of Hardscrabble Canyon, which would pose a grave threat to Pine.
Elsewhere, dry lightning storms have driven the 18,000-acre Rafael Fire near Sedona, the 3,000-acre Wyrick Fire near Heber and the 74-acre West Chev Fire near Chevelon Reservoir. All those fires flared over the weekend, with wind-driven embers causing spotting far from the fire lines in the tinder-dry fuels.
Information officer Mike Reichling has a favorite example to help illustrate fuel moisture.
“The wood purchased at Home Depot or Lowe’s has kiln dried moisture levels of 12%,” he said, “Fuel moistures today are at 3%.”
Thunderstorms and dry lightning add to the complexity of the fire.
“Thunderstorms create gusts of wind,” said Reichling.
Those erratic winds can pick up an ember and toss it for miles and change direction unpredictably. Worse yet, the intense heat can create a superheated, debris laden plume that cools as it rises — and sometimes collapses, blasting fire in all directions. The collapse of such a plume trapped and killed six firefighters in a canyon on the face of the Rim during the 1990 Dude Fire.
The National Weather Service warns this week’s high temperatures and breezy conditions will not help. Moisture will increase by Wednesday and Thursday, but only bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. With that comes dry lightning strikes.
In fact, a lightning strike started the Backbone Fire on Wednesday, June 16. The fire started in the area around the Child’s Power Plant substation near Fossil Creek, a nationally recognized Wild and Scenic River.
The fire then charged up the steep walls of Fossil Creek Canyon and threatened to spill into the neighboring Hardscrabble Canyon next door. That canyon flows directly to Pine.
Fire officials have not yet assessed the damage to Fossil Creek Canyon, one of the most popular recreation areas in the state as well as one of the few remaining refuges for native fish. The creek draws more than 100,000 visitors annually, but the fire burned up both sides of the canyon. It’s unclear whether the flames have destroyed the lush riparian vegetation along the creek, but erosion from the denuded slopes could smother the creek with mud and debris when and if the monsoon arrives.
It’s virtually impossible for firefighters to fight a fire in a canyon. The topography creates a flume that sucks the fire up the canyon, creating a death trap. Air attack is the best method to fight those types of fires and incident command has leaned heavily on air resources to fight the Backbone Fire.
At one point during the weekend, the fire raged 1.5 miles from Strawberry on Fossil Creek Road.
As the Backbone Fire progresses, prevailing winds have driven the fire north and west toward Camp Verde and the Verde River and up onto Deadman’s Mesa outside of Strawberry.
Crews have built a dozer line in an area called Nash Pasture Tank to protect Strawberry. The line continues across Hardscrabble Mesa to protect Pine as well.
Unfortunately, national resources are stretched thin. The nation has already hit preparedness level 5, which means resources have been maxed out by the number of active fires. The state has set aside an additional $100 million — with 70% earmarked for fire suppression. However, that’s a relative drop in the firefighting bucket — with the Forest Service spending about $3 billion annually on fire suppression in recent years.
Even worse, fatigue impacts all levels of the organization. Usually, firefighters work two days and rest for one. They’re now working three to four days straight in rugged conditions and 100-degree temperatures.
For Type 1 Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a Sunday night briefing said this means he had to pick and choose his strategies.
Sinclair has used air attack, especially at the mouth of Hardscrabble Canyon and the top of Deadman’s Mesa. To the west, air support has kept the fire from crossing the Verde River south of Brown’s Spring Ranch.
Only 334 personnel are currently working this fire. Those few in the field put in hand and mechanical lines to try and slow or stop the fire and protect homes and infrastructure like power lines. One major power line has already gone down. Fire commanders are pleading for additional resources, but fires throughout the West have already stretched the system to the limit.
Operations manager Jason Coil’s main objective is keeping the fire north and east of the Verde River and away from the junction of highways 87 and 260. He hopes to shepherd the fire to the north toward Highway 260. The highway offers an anchor for a fire line that would keep the fire from spreading north into the dense forest.
However, the bone-dry fuels limit the use of one of the most effective tools in the firefighter’s bag — backburns. With the current conditions, a backburn could jump the lines.
“The winds coming from the southeast are not as calm,” he said.
As the Backbone Fire burns, numerous other fires have started between it and the White Mountains. Most started by dry lightning. Every fire drains scarce resources, both in the air and on the ground.
Active ARIZONA Fires
(Acreage totals reflect status on Sunday night, mostly before the Monday morning updates).
Backbone Fire:
The 24,000-acre, lightning-caused fire has devastated Fossil Creek Canyon and forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry. The fire continues to pose a potential threat to both Camp Verde, Pine, Strawberry and Payson, due to extreme fire conditions and a lack of resources to pursue a full-suppression strategy. Firefighters have created dozer lines to keep the fire out of Strawberry and are focused on keeping it out south of Highway 260 and out of canyons that would lead it into Camp Verde, Pine and Payson.
Rafael Fire:
The 18,000-acre fire burning four miles north of Perkinsville close to Sedona started by a dry lightning storm on June 18 has forced evacuations around Sycamore Canyon in Coconino County.
Bear Fire:
The 2,200-acre Bear Fire 13 miles south of Hannigan Meadow was started by lightning on June 16. The fire as of Sunday had closed U.S. 191 in both directions.
Wyrick Fire:
The 3,000-acre Wyrick Fire is seven miles northwest of Heber is “spreading in all directions” due to gusty outflows from dry lightning storms. The fire’s burning through pinyon-juniper and grass and throwing embers up to a quarter mile as it approaches to within one mile of major power lines and 1.5 miles from Hwy. 95A.
Horton Complex:
Dry lightning set four fires on June 16 five miles northeast of Hannigan Meadow. The four fires have grown to 1,400 acres in the Bear, Horton, Willow, Thomas and Hannigan drainages, burning in the heavy wood logging slash — mostly in the burn scar of the Wallow Fire. The fire has been spreading in all directions due to extreme conditions.
West Chev Fire:
Lightning started the 75-acre fire 13 miles from Forest Lakes near Chevelon Reservoir on July 19. The fire’s torching and spotting from the thick timber and the Forest Service evacuated the Chevelon Lake Campground and say the fire has “significant potential for growth.”
Moore Fire:
The 400-acre fire in the Clifton Ranger District near the New Mexico borders is burning in grass and juniper and threatened several remote cabins.
Rock Butte Fires:
A dry lightning storm has sparked multiple fires on the Prescott National Forest north of Paulden and west of Hwy. 89. That includes the Red Hat Fire (75 acres), the Limestone Fire (43 acres), the Spring Fire (425 acres), the Rock Butte Fire (144 acres) and the Silent Fire (45 acres)
Telegraph Fire:
The 181,000-acre fire started on June 4 and has caused multiple evacuations near Globe and Superior. It is likely human-caused and came within 1.5 miles of Superior and within 1 mile of Top of the World. It is now considered 67% contained. It merged with the 72,000 Mescal Fire, which is considered 100% contained.
Bobby Creek Fire
The 3,000-acre fire started in the Wallow Fire Scar on May 23 and is 70% contained, some 10 miles Northwest of Hannigan Meadows, but extreme fire conditions still pose the chance it could flare again.
Pinnacle Fire:
The 34,000-acre fire started on June 10 18 miles south of Bylas on the Coronado National Forest and is threatening the communities of Black Rock, Klondyke and Aravaipa.
McDonald Tank Fire:
The 3,600-acre fire started in May on the Fort Apache Reservation and is 95% contained.
Cornville Fire:
The 1,200-acre fire forced the evacuation of Cornville in the Verde Valley near Sedona but is now 100% contained.
(1) comment
I can't believe you said that firefighters typically work two days and then one day off! This might be true for municipal firefighters, but it definitely is not true for wildland firefighters! When on an assignment they work up to 14 days straight, 16 hours a day of physical labor in grueling conditions. Then they get two days off before going back on duty. Local Payson Ranger District firefighters spend 5 months, from mid-April, early May into September working 6 days a week, 12 hour days to patrol and be ready for those abandoned campfires, dragging trailer chains, and lightning starts.
Additionally, it surprises me that no one is mentioning that the Payson Ranger District has conducted hundreds of acres of thinning and fuels reduction projects over the years west of Pine and Strawberry to provide an extensive fuelbreak to protect those communities just in this eventually of fires moving east out of Fossil and/or Hardscrabble Canyon. A fuelbreak strip around a community boundary is not enough, but the Payson District has addressed true concerns by using a landscape approach that utilizes terrain. And that same terrain, topography makes the chance of this fire getting close to Payson almost impossible.
