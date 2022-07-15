A Strawberry couple that has worked to help the community lost their home last week in a devastating fire.
Katie and James Parks, who own Bandits Restaurant, lost their log cabin home on Parkinson Drive on July 8.
Their teenage child was at home at the time the fire started at 11:12 p.m., according to Pine-Strawberry Fire District Fire Marshal Rick Barnes.
They reportedly called Parks, who was at Bandits, reporting a fire in the kitchen. Parks then reported it to the fire district.
By the time Parks and the fire district personnel arrived, the home was already fully involved.
“We immediately went on the defensive,” he said.
The teenager had gotten out safely, and no one was injured.
The home was a near total loss with just a safe and few things surviving.
The fire did not spread to any neighboring structures or vegetation.
The couple has held many fundraisers at their business through the years, including help found the Justice McNeeley Foundation. They raised funds during the Backbone Fire. During the pandemic in 2020, they gave a meal to a person or family in need for every meal purchased at their restaurant.
In a post shared to the Bandits Facebook page, Katie Parks wrote she was in shock after the fire.
“I really have no words right now, so I’m going to give this my best shot. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. What has sunk in is that my family is truly blessed. By the grace of God, my children were not in that house, the most important thing in the world to me. The rest of it is just stuff. Animals are all fine! We are well insured, though it will never replace the memories. We were able to pull all the vehicles away from the house. I’m not gonna lie to you, it is devastating watching your whole life go up in flames and walking away with very little, but we have our loved ones safe and sound and they are not replaceable,” she wrote.
She went on to thank the firefighters and the community.
“My family is overwhelmed by the love and support of this community. Thank you for all the messages and phone calls,” she wrote.
She reported they will stay in a fifth-wheel trailer on their property.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but no one was cooking at the time it started, Barnes said.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office Det. Jamie Garratt is investigating.
Besides P-S, Payson and Water Wheel Fire assisted.
The fire was under control by 2 a.m. and crews left the scene at 6 a.m.
